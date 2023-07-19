A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
Sports

Kraken sign coach Dave Hakstol to contract extension through 2025-26 season

FILE - Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol speaks to the media after a 3-2 win in overtime against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, April 24, 2023, in Seattle. The Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, July 19, signed coach Dave Hakstol to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season after he led the franchise to the second round of the playoffs in its second season.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

FILE - Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol speaks to the media after a 3-2 win in overtime against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, April 24, 2023, in Seattle. The Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, July 19, signed coach Dave Hakstol to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season after he led the franchise to the second round of the playoffs in its second season.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By TIM BOOTH
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken on Wednesday signed coach Dave Hakstol to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season after he led the franchise to the second round of the playoffs in its second season.

Hakstol had one-year remaining on the three-year contract he got when he was named the first coach in franchise history before the start of the 2021-22 season. He received the new deal tacking on two more seasons because of what Seattle was able to accomplish in Year 2.

“We believe we are heading in the right direction with Dave as our head coach and it was important to show that confidence with this contract extension,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. “Dave and his staff have done a great job of creating a close-knit, team-first mindset in our locker room and their work ethic helps set the tone for our team.”

Other news
FILE - PSV's Xavi Simons controls the ball during the Europa League group A soccer match between PSV and Arsenal at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Simons has returned to Paris Saint-Germain on the back of an excellent season, only to be sent on loan to Leipzig. PSG said in a statement on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 that Simons, who joined from PSV Eindhoven until 2027, would be loaned to the Bundesliga side for the 2023-24 season. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)
Midfielder Xavi Simons is loaned to Leipzig after returning to PSG
Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons returned to Paris Saint-Germain following an impressive season in the Dutch league only to be sent on loan to Leipzig.
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. Coming off a breakout season, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Steelers for the next five seasons. The two sides announced the deal on Wednesday, July 19, a week before the Steelers reported to training camp.(AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)
Linebacker Alex Highsmith signs contract to stay with the Steelers through 2027
Coming off a breakout season, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next five seasons.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wheels his belongings into a dorm room at Missouri Western State University during the first day of NFL football training camp on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Chiefs’ Mahomes ready to build off second Super Bowl title going into training camp
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived at training camp Tuesday with the understanding that he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates need to be better in 2023 if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
FILE - Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, left, talks about NFL football first-round draft pick quarterback C.J. Stroud, right, during an introductory news conference Friday, April 28, 2023, in Houston. After three seasons as one of the league’s worst teams, the Texans have tasked Ryans with turning around the franchise in his first head coaching job. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
DeMeco Ryans takes over Houston team looking to improve with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud
After three seasons as one of the league’s worst teams, the Texans have tasked DeMeco Ryans with turning around the franchise in his first head coaching job.

Seattle made a 40-point jump from Year 1 to Year 2, finishing with 46 wins and 100 points. The Kraken hovered around the top of the Pacific Division for most of the season and earned the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

In the opening round of their first playoffs, the Kraken knocked off defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado in seven games, before falling to Dallas in Game 7 of the conference semifinals.

Along the way, Hakstol was lauded for finding a system that worked with Seattle’s style of play and using the entirety of the Kraken lineup. He was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year.

“We are building something special here in Seattle. We have a committed staff, a great group of players and an incredible fanbase,” Hakstol said. “We took a lot of positive steps last season and we have much more to achieve.”

Hakstol, 54, was a surprise choice as Seattle’s first head coach when he was hired in the summer of 2021 ahead of the NHL expansion draft. He had marginal success in his first head coaching stint in the NHL with Philadelphia, taking the Flyers to the postseason twice but never advancing beyond the first round. The Flyers also never reached the 100-point mark in the regular season and Hakstol was fired midway through the 2018-19 season.

His first season in Seattle was a challenge, trying to pull together an entirely new squad with COVID-19 restrictions still in place and the overwhelming expectations of trying to come close to what Vegas did in its expansion season, when it made the playoffs.

Seattle fell short in its expansion season, putting some pressure on Hakstol and his staff to show significant improvement in the second season. The Kraken did more than that, rolling off win streaks of eight and seven games in the first half of the season to establish Seattle’s legitimacy as a playoff team.

The 40-point increase for Seattle was the largest in league history for a team from its first to second season.

Hakstol is the second member of Seattle’s staff to receive an extension this offseason; Francis signed an extension in May that will keep him locked up with the franchise through the 2026-27 season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports