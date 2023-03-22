Fire at Seattle marina burns 30 boats on dry rack storage

In this image provided by John Odegard, firefighters in Seattle douse flames at a marina on Lake Union, near the city's University District, early on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The fire burned 30 boats on a dry-rack storage facility, and a man found hiding in one vessel was arrested for investigation of arson, authorities said. (John Odegard via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — An overnight fire at a Seattle marina burned 30 boats on a dry-rack storage facility, and a man found hiding in one vessel was arrested for investigation of arson, authorities said.

The flames were reported at about 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Seattle Boat Company’s marina on Lake Union, which includes out-of-water storage for powerboats. The fire also spread to an adjacent warehouse.

An arson bomb squad detective found a 32-year-old man hidden inside a boat moored in the water, according to the Seattle Police Department. He was the only person found at the scene.

Crews transported him to a hospital for undisclosed treatment and police said he would be booked into jail once medically cleared.

Elizabeth Bohling, the Seattle Boat Company’s assistant general manager, told The Seattle Times the facility has security measures in place.

“We’ve got locked gates, we have a lot of camera footage, and we’ve got security systems inside the building as well,” she said.

The company provided security footage to police for the investigation, she said.