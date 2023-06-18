Benintendi leads White Sox against the Mariners after 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (31-41, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (34-35, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-7, 6.75 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (4-3, 4.06 ERA, .93 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -167, White Sox +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Seattle Mariners after Andrew Benintendi had four hits on Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Mariners.

Seattle is 20-17 in home games and 34-35 overall. The Mariners have a 21-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has a 14-24 record on the road and a 31-41 record overall. The White Sox are 18-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 21 doubles and six home runs for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the White Sox. Benintendi is 10-for-33 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

