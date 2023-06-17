Mariners play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (30-41, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (34-34, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-4, 4.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -155, White Sox +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Chicago White Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Seattle has a 20-16 record in home games and a 34-34 record overall. The Mariners have a 21-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago is 30-41 overall and 13-24 on the road. The White Sox have hit 79 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France leads the Mariners with a .282 batting average, and has 21 doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 32 RBI. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has 19 doubles and 17 home runs for the White Sox. Yasmani Grandal is 10-for-34 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .