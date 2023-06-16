Mariners open 3-game series at home against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (30-40, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (33-34, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.03 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -125, White Sox +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Seattle has a 33-34 record overall and a 19-16 record at home. The Mariners have a 7-11 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago is 30-40 overall and 13-23 in road games. The White Sox are 18-34 in games when they have given up a home run.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 21 doubles and six home runs for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .247 for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 13-for-39 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .245 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

White Sox: Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Clevinger: day-to-day (biceps), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .