Mariners take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Braves

Seattle Mariners (21-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (28-16, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Braves: Jesse Chavez (0-0, 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Braves -145, Mariners +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has an 11-9 record at home and a 28-16 record overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .258, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Seattle has a 21-23 record overall and an 11-11 record on the road. The Mariners have gone 4-10 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 12 home runs while slugging .515. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 13-for-41 with two doubles, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .283 for the Mariners. Ty France is 12-for-43 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .