Santander leads Orioles against the Mariners following 4-hit game
Seattle Mariners (37-38, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-29, second in the AL East)
Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (6-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -119, Orioles -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Seattle Mariners after Anthony Santander had four hits on Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Mariners.
Baltimore has gone 23-14 at home and 46-29 overall. The Orioles are 34-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Seattle has a 37-38 record overall and a 16-21 record on the road. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks eighth in MLB play.
The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 RBI for the Orioles. Santander is 14-for-42 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.
J.P. Crawford has 14 doubles, five home runs and 25 RBI for the Mariners. Mike Ford is 5-for-26 with four home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 13 runs
Mariners: 5-5, .227 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs
INJURIES: Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Mariners: Andres Munoz: day-to-day (illness), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.