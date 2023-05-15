Red Sox host Seattle Mariners, look to stop home slide

Seattle Mariners (20-20, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-19, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (4-2, 2.62 ERA, .96 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-2, 5.26 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -117, Red Sox -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Seattle Mariners looking to break a three-game home slide.

Boston is 22-19 overall and 13-10 at home. The Red Sox have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .267.

Seattle has gone 10-8 on the road and 20-20 overall. The Mariners have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.33.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .255 for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 13-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez leads Seattle with eight home runs while slugging .414. Julio Rodriguez is 7-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mariners: 6-4, .247 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .