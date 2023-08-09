Mariners place rookie RHP Bryan Woo on 15-day injured list with forearm inflammation

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
Voters cast their ballots during a special election for Issue 1 at the Schiller Recreation Center in German Village, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters are deciding whether to make their state constitution harder to amend. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Ohio Issue 1 special election
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
Sports

Mariners place rookie RHP Bryan Woo on 15-day injured list with forearm inflammation

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
1 of 2 | 

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo looks up before taking the mound in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
2 of 2 | 

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo looks up before taking the mound in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed rookie right-hander Bryan Woo on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with inflammation in his right forearm.

Seattle is expected to fill Woo’s spot in the starting rotation by promoting top pitching prospect Emerson Hancock from Double-A Arkansas. Hancock was in the clubhouse before Tuesday’s game against San Diego, but Seattle was expected to wait on the roster move until Wednesday.

Woo pitched six innings Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two runs and four hits. The 23-year-old didn’t feel “100 percent” following a bullpen session, Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

“I thought he threw the ball outstanding the other night in Anaheim,” Servais said. “And I don’t think this is anything serious. It just didn’t feel 100 percent, so we’re giving him a chance to catch his breath.”

Other news
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates with Eugenio Suarez after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Eugenio Suárez delivers in 10th inning, Mariners sweep Angels with 3-2 victory
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
George Kirby, Julio Rodríguez power Mariners past Angels 3-2 for their 4th straight victory
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. J.P. Crawford also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Suárez drives in run in club record 10th straight game as Mariners beat Angels 9-7 in slugfest

Woo is 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA in 11 starts with Seattle since being promoted from Arkansas in early June. He has 60 strikeouts and 17 walks in 55 innings. The Mariners have acknowledged the need to monitor Woo’s workload after he had Tommy John surgery in 2021.

Hancock, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft, has spent each of the past two seasons in Arkansas. He has a 4.32 ERA in 98 innings this year, with 107 strikeouts and 38 walks.

Seattle has leaned on Woo and fellow rookie right-hander Bryce Miller to combat injuries to left-handed starters Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales.

The Mariners also designated right-handed reliever Matt Festa for assignment, recalled right-handed reliever Ryder Ryan from Triple-A Tacoma and claimed right-hander Ryan Jensen off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb