Cubs take on the Mariners after Swanson’s 4-hit game

Seattle Mariners (4-8) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-4)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-0); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -111, Cubs -108; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners after Dansby Swanson had four hits against the Mariners on Tuesday.

Chicago went 74-88 overall and 37-44 in home games a season ago. The Cubs slugged .386 with a .311 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

Seattle has a 2-3 record in road games and a 4-8 record overall. The Mariners have a 0-4 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .000 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dansby Swanson: day-to-day (side), Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (wrist), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .