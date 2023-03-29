AP NEWS
    Guardians visit the Mariners for season opener

    By The Associated PressMarch 29, 2023 GMT

    Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners

    Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-0)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -118, Guardians -101; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin the season at home against the Cleveland Guardians.

    Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Mariners pitching staff averaged 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.8 runs per game in the 2022 season.

    Cleveland had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.46 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

    INJURIES: Mariners: None listed.

    Guardians: None listed.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

