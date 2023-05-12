Tigers host the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (18-19, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (17-19, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (2-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 5.28 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -125, Tigers +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Seattle Mariners to start a three-game series.

Detroit has a 17-19 record overall and an 8-7 record in home games. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .233.

Seattle is 18-19 overall and 8-7 in road games. The Mariners are 11-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has six doubles and three home runs while hitting .256 for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 4-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic leads the Mariners with a .294 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 17 RBI. Ty France is 12-for-36 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .231 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .