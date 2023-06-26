AP NEWS
Nationals visit the Mariners to start 3-game series

By The Associated PressJune 26, 2023 GMT

Washington Nationals (30-47, fifth in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (37-39, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.14 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-6, 2.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -258, Nationals +213; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Washington Nationals on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Seattle is 21-17 in home games and 37-39 overall. The Mariners rank 10th in the AL with 88 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Washington is 17-20 in road games and 30-47 overall. The Nationals have an 18-37 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez is fourth on the Mariners with 26 extra base hits (10 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs). Cal Raleigh is 11-for-34 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Lane Thomas has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 39 RBI for the Nationals. Jeimer Candelario is 14-for-38 with seven doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .215 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

    Nationals: 3-7, .270 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

    INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: day-to-day (illness), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

    Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

