Mariners host the Astros to open 3-game series

Houston Astros (16-15, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (15-16, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (2-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (2-0, 1.82 ERA, .92 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -144, Astros +122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros to begin a three-game series.

Seattle is 15-16 overall and 7-9 in home games. The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .375.

Houston has an 8-4 record in road games and a 16-15 record overall. The Astros have a 14-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has nine doubles, a home run and 15 RBI while hitting .235 for the Mariners. Jarred Kelenic is 10-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mauricio Dubon leads the Astros with a .303 batting average, and has seven doubles, a triple, three walks and six RBI. Corey Julks is 10-for-34 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .196 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Astros: 5-5, .209 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (back), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .