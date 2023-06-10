FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Angels host the Mariners, aim to extend home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (30-32, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (35-30, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-1, 27.00 ERA, 4.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 4.14 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -146, Mariners +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Seattle Mariners.

Los Angeles is 35-30 overall and 19-13 at home. The Angels have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Seattle has a 13-17 record on the road and a 30-32 record overall. The Mariners are 7-11 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Angels lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 12 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 12-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ty France has a .275 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 19 doubles and five home runs. Julio Rodriguez is 11-for-41 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners: 3-7, .198 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gio Urshela: day-to-day (back), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.