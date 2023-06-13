Mariners face the Marlins leading series 1-0

Miami Marlins (37-30, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (32-33, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (5-4, 4.29 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (5-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -151, Marlins +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Miami Marlins, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle is 18-15 at home and 32-33 overall. The Mariners are 21-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Miami is 37-30 overall and 16-17 in road games. The Marlins are 20-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 12 home runs while slugging .437. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-36 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 14 doubles and eight home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 8-for-36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Marlins: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (finger), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .