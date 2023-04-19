Brewers try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Mariners

Milwaukee Brewers (13-5, first in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (8-10, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (2-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-0, 4.22 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -130, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers hit the road against the Seattle Mariners trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Seattle is 8-10 overall and 5-7 in home games. The Mariners are 10th in the AL with 17 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Milwaukee is 13-5 overall and 8-4 on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has eight doubles, a home run and 13 RBI for the Mariners. Jarred Kelenic is 13-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with five home runs while slugging .500. Tellez is 10-for-37 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Sam Haggerty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Brewers: Corbin Burnes: day-to-day (pectoral), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .