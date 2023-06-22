Mariners look to break road losing streak, take on the Yankees

Seattle Mariners (35-37, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (41-33, third in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-1, 7.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (4-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -119, Mariners -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the New York Yankees looking to end a three-game road skid.

New York is 23-17 at home and 41-33 overall. The Yankees have gone 23-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Seattle has a 14-20 record on the road and a 35-37 record overall. The Mariners have a 22-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo leads the Yankees with a .266 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 22 walks and 37 RBI. Billy McKinney is 11-for-35 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 14 doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI for the Mariners. Mike Ford is 5-for-25 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Willie Calhoun: day-to-day (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .