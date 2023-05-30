AP NEWS
Yankees try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Mariners

By The Associated PressMay 30, 2023 GMT

New York Yankees (33-23, third in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-26, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (4-2, 5.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.60 ERA, .92 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -144, Yankees +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit the Seattle Mariners looking to extend a five-game road winning streak.

Seattle has a 16-14 record at home and a 28-26 record overall. The Mariners are 19-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 14-10 on the road and 33-23 overall. The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 10 home runs while slugging .451. Ty France is 8-for-40 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Aaron Judge has 17 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .302 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-42 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

    Yankees: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

    INJURIES: Mariners: A.J. Pollock: day-to-day (leg), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

    Yankees: Harrison Bader: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (neck), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

