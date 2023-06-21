Yankees play the Mariners leading series 1-0

Seattle Mariners (35-36, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (40-33, third in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-5, 2.73 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Jhony Brito (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -172, Yankees +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners with a 1-0 series lead.

New York has a 40-33 record overall and a 22-17 record at home. The Yankees have gone 27-11 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Seattle is 14-19 on the road and 35-36 overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

The teams square off Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Yankees are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has a .270 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 11 doubles and 11 home runs. Gleyber Torres is 10-for-33 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has a .275 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 21 doubles and six home runs. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .