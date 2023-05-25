By The Associated Press

Athletics take road slide into matchup against the Mariners

Oakland Athletics (10-41, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (25-24, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -240, Athletics +200; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will look to stop their 10-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 25-24 record overall and a 13-12 record at home. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.50 ERA, which ranks third in MLB play.

Oakland has gone 5-21 on the road and 10-41 overall. The Athletics are ninth in the AL with 53 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Thursday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners hold a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic leads the Mariners with a .289 batting average, and has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-41 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 11 home runs while slugging .544. Carlos Perez is 6-for-26 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Athletics: 1-9, .195 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (wrist), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .