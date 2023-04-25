Phillies take on the Mariners on home winning streak

Seattle Mariners (10-12, fourth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-12, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -122, Phillies +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Seattle Mariners.

Philadelphia is 11-12 overall and 6-4 in home games. Phillies hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Seattle is 3-3 on the road and 10-12 overall. The Mariners have a 7-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has four doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI while hitting .302 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic leads the Mariners with a .319 batting average, and has six doubles, six home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mariners: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .