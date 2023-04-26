Mariners face the Phillies leading series 1-0

Seattle Mariners (11-12, fourth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-13, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (2-1, 3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -118, Phillies -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia is 11-13 overall and 6-5 at home. The Phillies have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .336.

Seattle is 4-3 on the road and 11-12 overall. The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .382.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh has four home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .357 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-40 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic leads the Mariners with a .342 batting average, and has seven doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mariners: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .