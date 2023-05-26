Mariners play the Pirates on home winning streak

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (26-24, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-1, 2.44 ERA, .99 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (5-3, 2.62 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -210, Pirates +180; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Seattle is 14-12 at home and 26-24 overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Pittsburgh has gone 13-11 in road games and 25-24 overall. The Pirates have a 15-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic leads the Mariners with 23 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Ty France is 10-for-43 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 14 doubles, two home runs and 23 RBI for the Pirates. Tucupita Marcano is 8-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mariners: A.J. Pollock: day-to-day (leg), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .