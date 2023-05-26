AP NEWS
Mariners play the Pirates on home winning streak

ByThe Associated PressMay 26, 2023 GMT

Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (26-24, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-1, 2.44 ERA, .99 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (5-3, 2.62 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -210, Pirates +180; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Seattle is 14-12 at home and 26-24 overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Pittsburgh has gone 13-11 in road games and 25-24 overall. The Pirates have a 15-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic leads the Mariners with 23 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Ty France is 10-for-43 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Carlos Santana has 14 doubles, two home runs and 23 RBI for the Pirates. Tucupita Marcano is 8-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

    Pirates: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

    INJURIES: Mariners: A.J. Pollock: day-to-day (leg), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

    Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

