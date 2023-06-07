Mariners attempt to sweep 2-game series against the Padres
Seattle Mariners (30-30, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (28-33, fourth in the NL West)
San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (5-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Padres: Michael Wacha (5-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -119, Mariners -101; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Mariners won the first, 4-1.
San Diego has a 28-33 record overall and a 14-18 record at home. The Padres are ninth in the NL with 68 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.
Seattle is 13-15 in road games and 30-30 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .306.
The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has a .252 batting average to lead the Padres, and has eight doubles and seven home runs. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 11-for-42 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.
Ty France has 18 doubles and five home runs while hitting .273 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 14-for-42 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .200 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs
Mariners: 4-6, .223 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 28 runs
INJURIES: Padres: Trent Grisham: day-to-day (back), Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Nelson Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)
Mariners: Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (back), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.