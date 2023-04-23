Mariners try to sweep 3-game series against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (8-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (10-11, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-3, 7.79 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -114, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will aim to sweep a three-game series with a win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Seattle is 7-8 at home and 10-11 overall. The Mariners are 3-6 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

St. Louis has a 3-5 record on the road and an 8-13 record overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .265, which ranks third in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez leads Seattle with five home runs while slugging .476. Jarred Kelenic is 12-for-35 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with five home runs while slugging .619. Tommy Edman is 11-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .223 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .