Mariners and Rangers meet with series tied 1-1

Texas Rangers (21-14, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-18, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-0, 1.42 ERA, .79 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (2-0, 2.38 ERA, .91 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -188, Rangers +159; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle has an 18-18 record overall and a 10-11 record at home. The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.38.

Texas has gone 9-8 in road games and 21-14 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .287 for the Mariners. Ty France is 11-for-32 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has five home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI while hitting .286 for the Rangers. Jonah Heim is 16-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .226 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (knee), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .