Mariners look to stop road losing streak, face the Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (11-15, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (17-9, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-4, 8.86 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -229, Mariners +191; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners hit the road against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to end a three-game road slide.

Toronto has an 8-2 record at home and a 17-9 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 5-1 record in games decided by one run.

Seattle has a 4-6 record on the road and an 11-15 record overall. The Mariners have an 8-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 12 doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI while hitting .370 for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 14-for-35 with six doubles over the past 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic leads the Mariners with a .325 batting average, and has seven doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 9-for-39 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .231 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt: day-to-day (back), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .