Durant and the Nets face the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (13-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nets -7; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks sixth in the league scoring 29.8 points per game.

The Nets are 10-6 in conference games. Brooklyn is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 9-9 in conference matchups. Atlanta ranks ninth in the league with 44.7 rebounds per game. Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 12.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 29.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Trae Young is scoring 27.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Yuta Watanabe: out (hamstring).

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: day to day (hip), John Collins: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: day to day (concussion).

