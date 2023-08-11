Live updates: Maui fires
Seahawks WR Cade Johnson taken to hospital as precaution following concussion

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Seattle, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

 
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle wide receiver Cade Johnson was taken to a hospital during halftime of the Seahawks’ preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night after suffering a concussion.

Johnson was placed on a backboard as a precaution and transported to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation of head and neck injuries.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Johnson had suffered a concussion, but early tests showed no other findings beyond that.

Johnson had full movement in his extremities. It was unclear if he would be spending the night in the hospital.

Johnson was attended to in the medical tent behind the bench for several minutes late in the first half by Seattle’s training staff and medical personnel. He was placed on a backboard, loaded onto a stretcher, taken across the field and up a tunnel to where ambulances are parked during games at Lumen Field.

“They just went to the max precautions,” Carroll said.

Carroll said Johnson was hurt following a kickoff in the second quarter, although there was no obvious sign he was injured. Johnson had a 17-yard return on the kickoff. He also had one rushing attempt for 2 yards and was targeted twice with no catches.

Johnson is in his third season out of South Dakota State. He had two receptions over three games last season for the Seahawks.

