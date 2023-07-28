U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend
Devon Witherspoon ends brief holdout, signs rookie contract with Seahawks

 
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The brief training camp holdout of Seattle Seahawks first-round pick Devon Witherspoon ended Friday when the No. 5 overall pick from the draft signed his rookie contract.

Witherspoon missed the first two days of training camp, but was on the field for Seattle’s third practice and was a full participant.

Witherspoon, a standout in college at Illinois, was the last player from this year’s draft class to sign his rookie contract.

Witherspoon signed a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $31.8 million as the terms of being selected fifth overall. The delay in his arrival at training camp was due to an impasse around bonus money he would be due.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that he expected Witherspoon’s absence to be brief.

“I can’t imagine he won’t be here very soon,” Carroll said.

Witherspoon is expected to immediately jump into a competition for a significant role in Seattle’s secondary. He may have a chance at more reps early in camp while starter Riq Woolen is on the physically unable to perform list recovering from minor knee surgery in the spring.

Witherspoon also spent time working as a nickel cornerback during Seattle’s offseason workouts and minicamp in the spring.

“I think he’s gonna help us out a lot,” Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett said. “I think it doesn’t matter if we put him in at corner if we put him in at nickel. The biggest thing is his value and what he brings, and he brings that physical toughness that we look for in corners”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL