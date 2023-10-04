Seattle’s Jamal Adams apologizes for sideline outburst, says ‘I wasn’t myself’ after concussion
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) tries to avoid Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
FILE - Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams stands on the field before the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. Nearly 13 months have passed since Adams limped off the field with another major injury, the worst one yet during his tenure with the Seahawks that’s so far been defined by injuries. But Adams is back. The ball of energy that’s spent a year watching is set to make his return on Monday night when the Seahawks play at the New York Giants. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams apologized Wednesday to the unaffiliated on-field neurologist who assisted in the concussion diagnosis that sidelined Adams in the first quarter of last Monday’s game against the New York Giants.
Adams was injured when he went to tackle New York quarterback Daniel Jones and was hit in the head by Jones’ knee. Adams had to be helped off the field and after being examined in a tent on the sideline was seen yelling at the on-field neurologist before being taken to the locker room.
“You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way,” Adams posted on social media. “Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn’t myself in that moment. You’re a real one and serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players.”
Adams was playing in his first game in more than a year after suffering a torn quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said should Adams clear concussion protocol he should be available when the Seahawks return to action on Oct. 15 at Cincinnati.
