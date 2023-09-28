Well-rested Giants to play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night

SEATTLE (2-1) at N.Y. GIANTS (1-2)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN

BETTING LINE: Giants by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Seattle 2-1; N.Y. Giants 0-3

SERIES RECORD: Series tied 10-10.

LAST MEETING: Seattle beat Giants 27-13 in Seattle on Oct. 30, 2022.

LAST WEEK: Seahawks beat Panthers 37-27 in Seattle; Giants lost to 49ers 30-12 in Santa Clara, California.

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (16), PASS (13), SCORING (4)

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE: OVERALL (T29), RUSH (6), PASS (31), SCORING (29)

GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (25), PASS (28), SCORING (31)

GIANTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (24) RUSH (29), PASS (18), SCORING (30)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Seahawks plus-2; Giants minus 5.

SEAHAWKS PLAYER TO WATCH: Safety Jamal Adams. After more than a year sidelined by a serious torn quadriceps injury, Adams is expected to make his season debut. Adams was hurt in the 2022 season opener and his rehab lasted longer than expected. Adams is bound to be excited, especially returning to New York where he started his career with the Jets before being traded to Seattle. The unknown is what his role will be in the structure of Seattle’s defense and if Adams plays closer to the line of scrimmage rather than a deep safety.

GIANTS PLAYER TO WATCH: Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence has been the only member of the defense who constantly puts pressure on quarterbacks and stops the run. He has 15 tackles and a team-high four quarterback hits. The Giants have two sacks overall and no turnovers in three games.

KEY MATCHUP: Special teams. Statistically, both teams did little on offense last season with the Seahawks outgaining New York 277-225. The difference was on special teams. Giants punt returner Richie James lost two fumbles that Seattle converted into 10 points.

KEY INJURIES: Seahawks are hopeful of getting back CB Riq Woolen (chest), LT Charles Cross (toe), DB Coby Bryant (toe) and G Phil Haynes (calf) back this week. TE Will Dissly (shoulder) and CB Tre Brown (concussion) won’t be known until closer to game day. ... The big concern for the Giants is running back Saquon Barkley. He had a high sprain to his right ankle and could not play against the Niners. He has been on the field this week but his status probably will be a game-time decision. ... LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), OLB Azeez Ojulari, G Ben Bredeson (concussion) all hope to return this week.

SERIES NOTES: The Seahawks and Giants have split their 20 matchups all time. Seahawks are 5-0 all time at MetLife Stadium, including their only Super Bowl title in franchise history. Three of the five wins have come against the Giants. In the three seasons the Seahawks have reached the Super Bowl, they have beaten the Giants in the regular season.

STATS AND STUFF: Seattle coach Pete Carroll is tied with Mike Holmgren for 15th on the NFL’s career wins list with 174. ... The Seahawks are 28-12 all time on Monday night and the .700 win percentage is the best all time. ... Since 2010, the Seahawks are 33-14-1 in primetime games. ... QB Geno Smith will face one of his three former teams. Smith appeared in three games for the Giants during the 2017 season and his one start ended Eli Manning’s streak of consecutive starts. ... RB Kenneth Walker III had 156 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns last week vs. Carolina. ... The Seahawks are third in the league in yards rushing per attempt allowed at 2.9. Seattle was 30th last season. ... DT Jarran Reed tied his career high with eight tackles and had 1½ sacks in the win over the Panthers. ... Rookie CB Devon Witherspoon led Seattle with 11 tackles and two passes defensed last week. ... K Jason Myers has made a field goal in 18 straight games, one off the franchise record. Myers went 5-for-5 last week against Carolina after starting the season 3 of 6. ...Giants: The Giants’ 150 total yards against the 49ers on Sept. 21 matched their lowest total since Sept. 22, 2013, when they gained 150 yards in a 38-0 loss at Carolina. ... The Giants’ 43 points scored is the second-lowest total in the league, one better than the Jets. ... RB Matt Breida ran for the Giants’ only TD against the Niners. ... WR Darius Slayton had five catches for 66 yards against Seattle in the previous meeting. ... ILB Micah McFadden had 10 tackles and a career-high four tackles for losses against San Francisco. ... Fellow ILB Bobby Okereke had nine tackles. ... DL Leonard Williams has a sack against Seattle in three straight game. ... PK Graham Gano tied his own franchise record with a 57-yard field goal in the loss to San Francisco.

FANTASY TIP: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf. He had his 10th 100-yard game of his career last week with six catches for 112 yards. He had a team-high six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown catch against New York last season.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL