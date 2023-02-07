AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Blunt guides UMass Lowell to 70-48 victory over Hartford

    February 7, 2023 GMT

    WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Allin Blunt scored 16 points and UMass Lowell breezed to 70-48 victory over Hartford on Monday night.

    Blunt shot 4 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line for the River Hawks (20-6). Abdoul Karim Coulibaly added 12 points and Cam Morris III scored nine.

    The Hawks (5-19) were led by Michael Dunne with 11 points. Jared Kimbrough added eight points and two blocks.

    NEXT UP

    Up next for UMass Lowell is a Saturday matchup with Vermont on the road, while Hartford hosts Central Connecticut on Wednesday.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.