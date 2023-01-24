Massner scores 46, Western Illinois takes down North Dakota

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner made nine 3-pointers and finished with 46 points for Western Illinois in a 92-80 victory over North Dakota on Monday night.

Massner set a program record for points in a game. He was 16 of 21 from the field, including 9 of 12 from distance, to account for half of the Western Illinois points.

Vuk Stevanic added 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists (12-8, 5-4 Summit League). Jesiah West recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Tsotne Tsartsidze finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (7-15, 1-8). Matt Norman added 18 points for North Dakota. Jalun Trent also had 12 points.

