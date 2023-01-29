Lehigh earns 66-55 win against Boston University

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. had 19 points in Lehigh’s 66-55 victory over Boston University on Sunday.

Higgins shot 7 for 15 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Mountain Hawks (13-8, 8-2 Patriot League). Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Evan Taylor shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Mountain Hawks prolonged their winning streak to eight games.

The Terriers (10-13, 3-7) were led in scoring by Walter Whyte, who finished with 17 points. Fletcher Tynen added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Boston University.

Higgins scored nine points in the first half and Lehigh went into halftime trailing 27-26. Lehigh pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 43-40 with 11:16 left in the half. Whitney-Sidney scored 11 second-half points.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Lehigh hosts Army and Boston University hosts Holy Cross.

