UMass-Lowell defeats NJIT 90-61

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks’ 18 points helped UMass Lowell defeat NJIT 90-61 on Saturday.

Brooks also added seven rebounds and five blocks for the River Hawks (19-6, 7-4 America East Conference). Everette Hammond added 17 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Allin Blunt recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Highlanders (6-16, 3-6) were led in scoring by Adam Hess, who finished with 11 points. Raheim Sullivan added nine points for NJIT. In addition, Paul McMillian IV had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .