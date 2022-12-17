Maryland-Eastern Shore defeats Clarks Summit 95-55

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Kevon Voyles’ 15 points helped Maryland-Eastern Shore defeat Clarks Summit 95-55 on Saturday night.

Voyles shot 7 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Hawks (4-7). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Zion Styles recorded 13 points.

The Defenders (0-1) were led in scoring by Ashton West, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Latief Mustafaa added 13 points for Clarks Summit.

