North Dakota visits St. Thomas, aims to break road losing streak

By The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-7) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota will look to break its three-game road slide when the Fightin’ Hawks visit St. Thomas.

The Tommies are 5-0 in home games. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-4 on the road. North Dakota has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tommies and Fightin’ Hawks meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Miller is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Tommies. Andrew Rohde is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Matt Norman is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 8.4 points. B.J. Omot is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

