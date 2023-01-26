Adams, George Washington take down Saint Joseph’s in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brendan Adams scored 32 points and George Washington beat Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) 92-91 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Adams was 11 of 22 shooting, including 7 for 12 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Colonials (11-9, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). James Bishop IV added 22 points while going 5 of 19 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 11 for 14 from the line, and he also had six assists. Maximus Edwards recorded 12 points and was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line.

The Hawks (9-11, 3-5) were led in scoring by Lynn Greer III, who finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Erik Reynolds II added 17 points and four assists. Kacper Klaczek also had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

