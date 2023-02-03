Mors scores 23, South Dakota State takes down North Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Matthew Mors scored 23 points to help South Dakota State defeat North Dakota 96-73 on Thursday night.

Mors added five rebounds for the Jackrabbits (13-11, 8-4 Summit League). Zeke Mayo scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Matt Dentlinger recorded 13 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

Tsotne Tsartsidze led the Fightin’ Hawks (7-17, 1-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds. B.J. Omot added 17 points for North Dakota. Matt Norman also had 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .