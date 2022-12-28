Hawks’ Young sidelined with calf contusion, out vs. Nets

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives against Indiana Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young has been scratched from Wednesday’s starting lineup against Brooklyn with a left calf contusion.

Atlanta is also without starting center Clint Capela, who has a right calf strain, and starting forward De’Andre Hunter, who has a left ankle sprain.

Young led the NBA last season in total points and total assists. He ranks 11th this season with a 27.3 scoring average and second in assists with a 9.9 average.

Capela is fourth with a 11.9 rebounding average.

Young was injured in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 129-114 loss at Indiana and did not return. Atlanta has lost two of three and began the night 17-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Hunter is averaging 15 points, fourth-best on the team.

