FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS strike averted
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
U.S. News

Flooding closes part of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport concourse

 
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — Flooding has closed part of a concourse at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The south portion of the A Concourse had water running over the floor Tuesday morning, The Seattle Times reported. The flooding started just before 7 a.m. and closed all A gates south of gate A10 until further notice, according to airport spokesperson Chris Guizlo.

He said the gates are used by a number of airlines, including United, Delta and some international carriers. Airport personnel were cleaning up the water and working with airlines to move flights to alternate gates, Guizlo said.

Other news
FILE - An elderly Kashmiri man walks on a road damaged by flash floods after a cloudburst on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, July 22, 2023. Such intense rainfall events, especially when more than 10 centimeters (3.94 inches) of rainfall occurs within a 10 square kilometers (3.86 square miles) region within an hour are called cloudbursts and have potential to wreak havoc, causing intense flooding and landslides that affect thousands in mountain regions. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File)
What are cloudbursts and is climate change making them more frequent?
Intense rainfall in the Himalayan regions of India’s Kashmir state and adjacent mountainous cold desert of Ladakh earlier this week destroyed roads and caused flooding of dozens of villages.
FILE - Rescuers conduct a search operation along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, July 16, 2023. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region needs to drastically increase their investments in disaster warning systems and other tools to counter rising risks from climate change, a United Nations report said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap via AP, File)
Asia-Pacific needs disaster warning systems to counter rising climate change risks, report says
A United Nations report says the Asia-Pacific region needs to drastically increase its investments in disaster warning systems and other tools to counter rising risks from climate change.
In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, stranded passengers stay at passenger terminal after sea travel was suspended due to Typhoon Doksuri in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday July 25, 2023. The powerful typhoon blew closer to the northern Philippines on Tuesday, forcing thousands of evacuations and a halt to sea travel ahead of torrential rains and tidal surges up to 3 meters (nearly 10 feet). (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
Strong typhoon blows closer to northern Philippines, forcing evacuations and halting sea travel
A powerful typhoon is blowing closer to the northern Philippines, forcing thousands to evacuate and halting sea travel amid warnings of torrential rains and tidal surges of up to 10 feet.
A man wearing chest waders walks past cars abandoned in floodwaters in a mall parking lot following a major rain event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian police find remains after severe flooding in Nova Scotia
Canadian police say they have found the body of a missing man and what they believe are remains of a second person swept away in severe flooding that hit Nova Scotia over the weekend.

The flooding has not affected operations outside the flooded area. The cause of the flood is not yet clear, Guizlo said.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that the .09 inch of rain recorded at the airport on Monday ended a 33-day dry streak in Seattle, but it wasn’t known if the rainfall was connected to the flooding.