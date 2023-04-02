Man dies, nephew wounded in Seattle shooting

A man died and his 9-year-old nephew was hospitalized following a shooting in Seattle on Saturday, police said.

The child was in the front seat of his uncle’s vehicle when the shooting happened in the Capitol Hill neighborhood near downtown, police said. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the man later died, they said.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting and a gun was found at the scene, police said.