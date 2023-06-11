FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Agyemang helps Charlotte rally for 3-3 draw with Sounders

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) scores a goal during an MLS soccer match against the Charlotte FC, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) scores a goal during an MLS soccer match against the Charlotte FC, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
A fan waves a Pride Flag prior to a MLS soccer match between the Seattle Sounders and the Charlotte FC, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
A fan waves a Pride Flag prior to a MLS soccer match between the Seattle Sounders and the Charlotte FC, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC defender Nathan Byrne (14) tries to control the ball in the air during an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC defender Nathan Byrne (14) tries to control the ball in the air during an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Seattle Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz (9) scores a goal during an MLS soccer match against the Charlotte FC, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Seattle Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz (9) scores a goal during an MLS soccer match against the Charlotte FC, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) battles for a jump ball with Charlotte FC defender Nathan Byrne (14) during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) battles for a jump ball with Charlotte FC defender Nathan Byrne (14) during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang (33) , top center, heads the ball away from Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez, bottom center, during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang (33) , top center, heads the ball away from Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez, bottom center, during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC forward Kerwin Vargas (18) gets in the face of Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo, left, during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC forward Kerwin Vargas (18) gets in the face of Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo, left, during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) spits on his gloves during an MLS soccer match against the Charlotte FC, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) spits on his gloves during an MLS soccer match against the Charlotte FC, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC midfielder Derrick Jones (20) battles for the ball with Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas (73) during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC midfielder Derrick Jones (20) battles for the ball with Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas (73) during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC midfielder Benjamin Bender (15) takes a shot on goal during an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC midfielder Benjamin Bender (15) takes a shot on goal during an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang (33) is called for a holding foul against Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez (28) during an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang (33) is called for a holding foul against Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gómez (28) during an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC midfielder Ashley Westwood (8) controls the ball out of the air during an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC midfielder Ashley Westwood (8) controls the ball out of the air during an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda (29) heads the ball during an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda (29) heads the ball during an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC midfielder Ashley Westwood (8) controls the ball out of the air during an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Charlotte FC midfielder Ashley Westwood (8) controls the ball out of the air during an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
 
CHARLOTTE N.C. (AP) — Patrick Agyemang scored his first career goal, coming off the bench to find the net in the 89th minute, to rally FC Charlotte to a 3-3 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

Cristian Roldan gave Seattle (8-6-4) the lead in the 11th minute when he took a pass from Jackson Ragen and scored his second goal of the season.

Defender Jaylin Lindsey scored the equalizer for Charlotte (6-8-4) in the 17th minute. Lindsey’s first netter of the season came with assists from Karol Swiderski and Ashley Westwood.

Seattle took a 2-1 lead into intermission on a goal by Raúl Ruidíaz in the 36th minute. Léo Chú notched his seventh assist this season on Ruidíaz’s third netter.

Charlotte knotted the score in the 53rd minute when Westwood took a pass from Benjamin Bender and scored his first career goal.

The Sounders regained the lead in the 70th minute on another goal by Ruidíaz — his fourth — with assists from João Paulo and Roldan.

Stefan Frei did not make a save for the Sounders. Kristijan Kahlina stopped three shots for Charlotte.

Seattle snapped a club-record streak of 10 straight matches without scoring multiple goals. The Sounders scored twice in the second half to beat Charlotte 2-1 in Seattle in the only other match-up between the teams.

The Sounders fall to 2-4-3 in their last nine matches after posting a 6-1-2 mark in the previous nine.

Charlotte is 7-3-4 in its last 14 home matches.

Both teams are idle next week.

