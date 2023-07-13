Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Sports

Espinoza propels Earthquakes to 2-0 victory over Sounders

Seattle Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz chases the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland, second from left, is unable to stop a goal by San Jose Earthquakes' Miguel Trauco, not seen, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Jose Earthquakes defender Rodrigues slide-tackles the ball away from Seattle Sounders midfielder Dylan Teves during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Jose Earthquakes defender Paul Marie, left, and Seattle Sounders midfielder Alex Roldan jump to head the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Sounders midfielder Léo Chú, right, moves the ball while defended by San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Judson during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) moves the ball while defended by San Jose Earthquakes defender Rodrigues (26) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Jose Earthquakes defender Miguel Trauco (21) scores a goal against the Seattle Sounders during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Jose Earthquakes' Miguel Trauco (21) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Seattle Sounders during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Jose Earthquakes' Miguel Trauco (21) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Seattle Sounders during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Espinoza scored on a first-half penalty kick and assisted on a second-half goal by Miguel Trauco to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.

Espinoza picked up his 11th goal of the season, scoring after a foul in the 19th minute to give the Earthquakes (8-7-8) the lead.

Espinoza had an assist on Miguel Trauco’s insurance goal in the 65th minute. It was Trauco’s third netter this season.

Other news
Vancouver Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini reacts on the sideline during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Austin FC on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vite, Cordova send Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Austin
Pedro Vite scored in the first minute and Sergio Córdova accounted for the only goal of the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC.
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Gavin Beavers, bottom, blocks a goal attempt by Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Real Salt Lake’s road streak lives on in 2-2 draw with Sporting KC
Danny Musovski and Anderson Julio scored second-half goals as Real Salt Lake came from two scores down to earn a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City, upping its unbeaten streak on the road to 11 in all competitions.
Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galvan, right, kicks the ball as Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo defends in the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. The first half of the match was played Tuesday, July 4, before it was delayed by a rainstorm and rescheduled for Wednesday, July 12. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Abandoned match between Timbers, Rapids ends in 0-0 draw
The Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids finished off a scoreless draw in a match that began on July 4 before being abandoned due to thunderstorms.
Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathias Laborda leaves the field after receiving a red card for his second yellow card, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chú, Yeimar lead Sounders to 3-2 victory over Whitecaps
Léo Chú scored two second-half goals and Yeimar Gomez Andrade delivered the winner in stoppage time to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

JT Marcinkowski finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet for San Jose.

Stefan Cleveland made his second start of the season for the Sounders (10-8-5), after starting goalkeeper Stefan Frei entered concussion protocol in the Sounders’ last match. Cleveland had one save.

Seattle returns home to host FC Dallas on Saturday. San Jose is idle.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport