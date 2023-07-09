FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

Chú, Yeimar lead Sounders to 3-2 victory over Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathias Laborda leaves the field after receiving a red card for his second yellow card, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Sounders' Nouhou Tolo, front, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathias Laborda vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Sounders' Nouhou Tolo, right, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathias Laborda vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White, Levonte Johnson and Ryan Gauld, from left, celebrate Gauld's goal against the Seattle Sounders during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Sounders' Nouhou Tolo, Nicolas Lodeiro, back, Yeimar Gomez, Leo Chu and Raul Ruidiaz, from left, celebrate Gomez's goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Sounders' Leo Chu celebrates his second goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White takes a hand to the face from Seattle Sounders' Nouhou Tolo as they vied for the ball dduring the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Sounders' Nouhou Tolo, left, gets his hand on the face of Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White as they vied for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro, Yeimar Gomez, Leo Chu and Raul Ruidiaz, from left, celebrate Gomez's goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White, front left, gets his head on the ball but puts it over the net behind Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer leaves the field at halftime of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland, back left, stops a shot from Vancouver Whitecaps' Luis Martins, second from right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ranko Veselinovic, right, stops a pass intended for Seattle Sounders' Raul Ruidiaz during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Sounders' Alex Roldan, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Luis Martins vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ranko Veselinovic, top, celebrates his goal against the Seattle Sounders with Ryan Gauld (25), Alessandro Schopf (8) and Ryan Raposo, back, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Léo Chú scored two second-half goals and Yeimar Gomez Andrade delivered the winner in stoppage time to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Seattle (10-7-5) snapped its first two-game skid against Vancouver (6-7-7) since 2014. The Whitecaps have never beaten the Sounders three straight times. Vancouver posted just three victories in 24 match-ups against the Sounders in between the two-match win streaks.

Defender Ranko Veselinovic found the net for a second time this season, using an assist from Ryan Gauld in the 24th minute to send the Whitecaps into the locker room at halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Chú pulled the Sounders even in the 60th minute. Jackson Ragen and Nicolás Lodeiro had assists on the equalizer.

Vancouver took a 2-1 lead in the 72nd minute on Gauld’s fifth goal of the season with assists from Brian White and goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

Chú scored the equalizer for Seattle, once again using assists from Ragen and Lodeiro, in the 76th minute to find the net for the third time this season.

Yeimar’s winner was unassisted in the first minute of stoppage time. It was his first goal of the campaign.

Stefan Frei finished with three saves for Seattle. Frie leads the league with 11 shutouts this season. Takaoka saved three shots for the Whitecaps.

Lodeiro has seven goals and nine assists in 14 career regular-season matches against Vancouver.

Seattle travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. Vancouver will host Austin FC on Wednesday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport