Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
David Beckham documentary
Champions League
Google Pixel 8
Emergency Alert test
Sports

SEC fines Ole Miss $75,000 after fans throw debris on field

Mississippi fans celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Mississippi fans celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

 
Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi has been fined $75,000 after the game with LSU was interrupted by fans throwing debris on the field.

The SEC announced the fine Thursday, adding to the $100,000 penalty that had already been imposed for fans storming the field celebrating the 16th-ranked Rebels’ 55-49 win.

“The disruption and delay of Saturday night’s game must never be part of any SEC event,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “These actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews.”

The $75,000 will be deducted from the university’s share of SEC revenue distribution.

Other news
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Unbeaten Maryland takes another shot at the Big Ten’s elite this weekend at No. 4 Ohio State
FILE - LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Brooks has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, his family and the hospital caring for him announced Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
LSU safety Greg Brooks diagnosed with brain cancer, but no evidence it has spread, doctor says
Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans (88) completes a catch ahead of Duke's Brandon Johnson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
No. 10 Notre Dame hopes to improve its struggling offense at No. 25 Louisville

The SEC also instructed Ole Miss to attempt to identify the individuals who threw objects and prohibit them from attending more Rebels sporting events for the rest of the 2023-24 academic year.

Ole Miss must review and update its game management procedures and alcohol availability policies to prevent another such incident and submit a report to the SEC office.

The league could suspend alcohol sales at Ole Miss games if the conditions are not met.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll