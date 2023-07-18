FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

Georgia’s Kirby Smart says complacency is the biggest threat to the Bulldogs’ three-peat hopes

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
1 of 10 | 

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2 of 10 | 

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter wears a K3 necklace during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
3 of 10 | 

Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter wears a K3 necklace during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
4 of 10 | 

Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
5 of 10 | 

Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
6 of 10 | 

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
7 of 10 | 

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
8 of 10 | 

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
9 of 10 | 

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
10 of 10 | 

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By TERESA M. WALKER
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kirby Smart says complacency is the biggest challenge his Georgia Bulldogs face while trying to add a third straight national football championship.

Smart and his Bulldogs also don’t have history on their side.

Winning back-to-back national championships is tough enough. No Division I program has strung together three consecutive college football titles since Minnesota in 1934-1936, even though powers ranging from Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Nebraska have had their chances.

Other news
Philadelphia Eagles first round draft pick Jalen Carter, from the University of Georgia, takes questions from the media during NFL rookie football minicamp, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. Victoria S. Bowles, who was seriously injured in the January car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer, has sued the school’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer
A woman seriously injured in the Jan. 15 car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer has sued the school’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages.
FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches his former players runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Kirby Smart acknowledged Tuesday, July 11, 2023, he's still struggling to find a way to convince his Georgia players to slow down when driving, even after a player and employee were killed in a January crash. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy
Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he is still struggling to find a way to convince his Georgia players to slow down when driving, even after a player and employee were killed in a January crash that involved racing and speeding.
FILE - LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson, left, speaks with starting pitcher Paul Skenes (20) in the bullpen before an NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee, March 30, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Georgia has hired Johnson to take over the Bulldogs' program. Johnson replaces Scott Stricklin, who was fired last month. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)
Georgia hires LSU pitching coach Johnson to lead program after firing Stricklin
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia hired LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson as its new coach on Monday.

Johnson replaces Scott Stricklin, who was fired on May 26 following a 9-0 loss to South Carolina in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference tournament
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, left, talks with Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker before the Braves' baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia extends contract for AD Josh Brooks, plans 2 new football practice fields
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — On the heels of a second straight national football championship, Georgia has rewarded athletic director Josh Brooks a contract extension that ties him to the Bulldogs through at least 2029.

So Smart said Tuesday at Southeastern Conference Media Days that he and his staff have not talked with the Bulldogs about having a chance to do something not done in nearly 90 years.

“We’ve certainly looked at some three-peat scenarios of teams like the (NBA’s Chicago) Bulls and different sports teams that they might actually know about,” Smart said. “No offense to the Minnesota 1935 team, but I don’t know if it’s going to resonate with my audience.”

Smart insisted he doesn’t care about what he called a “three-peat, the two-peat or the one-peat.”

“I care about complacency,” he said. “If the focus is on that and the outcomes, I think the rest will take care of itself in terms of allowing our guys to focus on being the best they can be.”

Smart has had his hands full off the field since routing TCU in January, when Georgia made history with its first back-to-back national titles. The program’s offseason has been marred by problems including a string of reckless driving and speeding offenses.

Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car wreck hours after the Bulldogs’ championship parade and ceremony. A woman seriously injured in the crash sued Georgia’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter last week for damages.

Smart said he’s disappointed anytime there’s a traffic incident. He noted Georgia has a history of traffic citations but defended his Bulldogs by saying they aren’t having more now than in past years. Speeding, especially at very high speeds, is not safe, and Smart said they’re trying to eradicate that.

Slowing down drivers ages 18 to 20 isn’t easy.

“It’s when it happened to me as a student-athlete,” Smart said. “That’s when speeding happens. What we want to do is take that out and make it safe and not have high speeds.”

Georgia goes into this season as the SEC’s top target in the league’s final year having Eastern and Western Divisions. The Bulldogs routed LSU in December for their first SEC championship since 2017.

“Everyone is trying to catch up to us,” senior tight end Brock Bowers said.

Senior center Sedrick Van Pran actually has heard about that Minnesota team. He also understands that Stetson Bennett now is in NFL. So is linebacker Nolan Smith and defensive lineman Jordan Davis.

“Those previous two years really don’t matter to what we are trying to accomplish this year,” Van Pran said. “And there’s really just an understanding that this is a brand-new team. The past two years are not here. So in our mind, it’s not really a three-peat.”

Smart has worked to find ways to keep his Bulldogs from being complacent. This offseason he used the New Zealand All Blacks rugby program, ranked No. 1 more than all countries combined since world rankings began in 2003, as an example of maintaining excellence.

“One of their big mantras is ‘Better never rests,’” Smart said. “We believe that. Those are strong words now when you think about it. Think deep on it. ‘Better never rests.’ Our kids understand it. Our kids have learned it.”

Smart said Georgia won’t be controlled by “outside narratives” or talk about who starts at quarterback, though Carson Beck was Bennett’s backup last year. The Bulldogs have back six starters on offense, led by Bowers and Van Pran, and eight returning on defense.

That offense will have a new coordinator in Mike Bobo after Todd Monken left for the NFL and the Baltimore Ravens in February. Georgia averaged 41.1 points a game last season and set school records by averaging 501.1 yards total offense and 7.17 yards per play.

That was then. This is now. And Smart said these Bulldogs have to define themselves.

“We don’t know where that goes,” he said.

Make no mistake: The eventual target is a trip to Atlanta on Dec. 2 and a third straight appearance in the SEC championship game.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25.