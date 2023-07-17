A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Sports

LSU’s success in baseball, women’s hoops ramps up pressure on Kelly

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
1 of 13 | 

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2 of 13 | 

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
3 of 13 | 

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo smiles during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
4 of 13 | 

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo smiles during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
LSU running back Josh Williams listens to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
5 of 13 | 

LSU running back Josh Williams listens to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
6 of 13 | 

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
7 of 13 | 

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
8 of 13 | 

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz wears sneakers while on stage during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
9 of 13 | 

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz wears sneakers while on stage during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson wears a pair of spiked sneakers during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
10 of 13 | 

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson wears a pair of spiked sneakers during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri offensive lineman Javon Foster responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
11 of 13 | 

Missouri offensive lineman Javon Foster responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinney Jackson responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
12 of 13 | 

Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinney Jackson responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson, right, responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
13 of 13 | 

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson, right, responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By TERESA M. WALKER
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brian Kelly and LSU face much higher expectations going into his second season as coach.

He can look in the mirror for raising those standards after winning the Southeastern Conference ‘s Western Division title in his debut year. The success of fellow LSU coaches in their second seasons didn’t help either.

Not one little bit.

Other news
FILE - Divided at the 50-yard line, Oklahoma fans in red and Texas fans in burnt orange fill the Cotton Bowl for the annual Red River Rivalry NCAA college football game Oct. 11, 2008, in Dallas. The Red River Rivalry is back! The name, that is. The game never went anywhere. Allstate was announced Monday, July 17, 2023, as the new title sponsor of the annual matchup played every year at the Cotton Bowl. And with it comes the return of the “Red River Rivalry” nickname, ditching the unpopular Red River Showdown used since 2014. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin, File)
Red River Rivalry returns as the name for the Texas-Oklahoma football matchup
The name of the annual Texas-Oklahoma football matchup has been changed back to the Red River Rivalry, ditching the unpopular Red River Showdown used since 2014.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says only Congress can truly set a national standard for name, image and likeness compensation in college athletics.
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta, July 18, 2018. The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million on Friday, July 14, 2023, and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program
The NCAA has fined Tennessee more than $8 million and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former football coach Jeremy Pruitt.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman answers questions at the NCAA college Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Big 12 Notebook: Kansas State defending champ while West Virginia picked at bottom
Kansas State is the defending Big 12 champion even though it was TCU that went to the national title game last season.

“Certainly at LSU, all we can think about is championships after what Jay Johnson did in baseball and Kim Mulkey in basketball,our success in gymnastics,” Kelly said Monday at his second Southeastern Conference Media Days.

Kelly views the challenge as opportunity going into the SEC’s final season with divisions as LSU and Texas A&M chase Alabama as most likely challengers to Nick Saban’s traditional stranglehold on the West before Texas and Oklahoma join the league in 2024.

He made clear his Tigers have to keep improving to compete in college football’s best conference. That won’t be easy no matter how excited they are about going 10-4 in 2022 and beating Alabama to reach the SEC championship game before losing to eventual national champ Georgia.

“The foundation of success is built in consistency,” Kelly said. “Alabama and Georgia continue to hold that mantle of consistency in terms of playing for championships, and that’s what we’ll be looking to be at LSU, is playing for championships consistently, year in and year out.”

The SEC kicked off the first of its four days talking football Monday in Nashville, an event postponed from 2021 so Music City could team together to throw a big party for the league where the motto is “It Just Means More” with a free concert in the Lower Broad entertainment district on Tuesday night.

Commissioner Greg Sankey opened up this event noting three SEC teams have combined to win four straight football national titles and five different teams have won 13 of the past 17 national championships.

Sankey also mentioned the SEC led all conferences for a 17th straight year with the most players drafted by the NFL at 62.

Everyone in the SEC and college football currently are chasing Georgia, the reigning back-to-back national champ. LSU will only have a chance to measure up against the Bulldogs if they defend their division title and reach the league title game in Atlanta on Dec. 2. They lost to Georgia 50-30 in that game last year.

“If we continue to do what we’re doing, we’re going to have a roster that can compete against Georgia, and then it’s just a matter of getting it done on the playing field so everybody then can assess they’ve closed the gap,” Kelly said.

One thing in LSU’s favor this season is the Tigers host Texas A&M on Nov. 25 after losing 38-23 on the road. That snapped a five-game winning streak for Kelly that included a 32-31 win over Alabama. But LSU also must visit Alabama on Nov. 4.

Kelly has quarterback Jayden Daniels among eight starters back on offense. The LSU coach has a bigger challenge on defense replacing seven starters. Running back Josh Williams said the national titles won by two other LSU coaches in their second seasons have brought a lot of expectations.

“We would love to make everybody happy and win the national championship and have that cycle continue,” Williams said. “It would be amazing.”

Coach Jimbo Fisher is going into his sixth season at Texas A&M and last before Texas becomes a league rival again. Fisher said that will be great for both college football along with Texas and the Aggies to renew an old rivalry.

First, he has to manage expectations and this final season in the SEC West, which Fisher called “the best league in ball, in the SEC period.” He has to guide Texas A&M through seven straight SEC games starting with Auburn on Sept. 23 and trips to Tennessee and Mississippi.

Fisher also hired Bobby Petrino in January as offensive coordinator. Asked who will be calling plays during games, Fisher said Petrino was hired for a reason.

Texas A&M is trying to bounce back from a 5-7 season where five losses came by a combined 19 points.

“I see a different chip on their shoulder, and I see a demeanor and a leadership within that group that’s been excellent,” Fisher said.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2